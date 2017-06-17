Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

Pan-African Ecobank to raise 400 mln USD to strengthen capital position – Xinhua

Posted on Jun 17, 2017 in Business | 0 comments


Naija247news

Pan-African Ecobank to raise 400 mln USD to strengthen capital position
Xinhua
LOME, June 17 (Xinhua) — Ecobank Transnational Incorporated (ETI), a pan-African banking group, on Friday decided to raise 400 million U.S. dollars to strengthen its capital position. The shareholders approved the decision during the 29th Annual
Ecobank's shareholders approve $400 million convertible bond issue to strengthen Group's capital positionNaija247news

all 2 news articles »

This post was syndicated from Business - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Have you read Trendiee Today? Click here to read

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

Notify of
avatar
wpDiscuz

Notice: Trying to get property of non-object in /home/nigtoday/public_html/wp-content/plugins/jetpack/modules/gravatar-hovercards.php on line 238
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.