PanayiotouTrial: Cellphone data 99.9% accurate – witness – Independent Online

Posted on Jun 19, 2017


#PanayiotouTrial: Cellphone data 99.9% accurate – witness
Port Elizabeth – A Vodacom forensic liaison manager has testified that cellphone data billing captured by the service provider was 99.9% accurate, the Port Elizabeth High Court heard on Monday in the ongoing murder trial against Christopher Panayiotou.
