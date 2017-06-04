Parents of 6 abducted Lagos students meet to raise ransom

Ten days after the abduction of six pupils of the Lagos State Model College, Igbonla, Epe, affected parents say they have become weary of the government’s pledge to rescue the children without paying ransom. The parents of the abducted Lagos students have resorted to self-help by organising a committee among themselves to raise funds to […]

