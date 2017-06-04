Parents of abducted children from Igbonla Model College raise funds for the kidnappers

After a week of the abduction of six pupils of the Lagos State Model College, Igbonla, Epe, the parents of the abucted pupils have decided to raise funds among themselves to raise funds to facilitate the release of the children. Our correspondent learnt that the money would be raised through contributions by each parent as …

The post Parents of abducted children from Igbonla Model College raise funds for the kidnappers appeared first on INFORMATION NIGERIA.

This post was syndicated from INFORMATION NIGERIA. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Email

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

