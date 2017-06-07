Parents of kidnapped students of Igbonla Model college storm Ambode’s office

It was all mourning on at the office of the Lagos State Government, Akinwunmi Amode, as parents of kidnapped students of the Lagos State Model College, Igbonla, Epe stormed his office to demand for the release of their children 14 days after they were abducted by gunmen. The parents said the kidnappers told them on …

The post Parents of kidnapped students of Igbonla Model college storm Ambode’s office appeared first on INFORMATION NIGERIA.

This post was syndicated from INFORMATION NIGERIA. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Email

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

