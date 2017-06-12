Paris Club Debt Refund: FG lied against Rivers – Wike

RIVERS STATE Governor, Nyesom Wike has declared that the Federal Government did not disburse N34billion to Rivers State as Paris Club Debt Refund, saying that the level of lies, deceit and negative propaganda by the Federal Government has reached an embarrassing level. Governor Wike challenged the Federal Government to publish the account where it paid […]

This post was syndicated from Nigerian Pilot: Nigerian Newspaper. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Email

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

