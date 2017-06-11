Paris Club Refund: FG Lied Against Rivers – Wike – Leadership Newspapers
|
Leadership Newspapers
|
Paris Club Refund: FG Lied Against Rivers – Wike
Leadership Newspapers
Rivers State Governor, Chief Ezebunwo Nyesom Wike has declared that the Federal Government did not disburse N34billion to Rivers State as Paris Fund Refund, as claimed by the Federal Ministry of Finance. He challenged the Federal Government to …
