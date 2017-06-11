Pages Navigation Menu

Paris Club Refund: FG Lied Against Rivers – Wike

Leadership Newspapers

Paris Club Refund: FG Lied Against Rivers – Wike
Leadership Newspapers
Rivers State Governor, Chief Ezebunwo Nyesom Wike has declared that the Federal Government did not disburse N34billion to Rivers State as Paris Fund Refund, as claimed by the Federal Ministry of Finance. He challenged the Federal Government to …
Wike promises healthy business climate for investorsVanguard
Rivers Economy Improving – WikeThe Tide
N100b revenue in five months: Wike has no excuse for non-performance, says PetersideThe Nation Newspaper
Daily Post Nigeria –News Agency of Nigeria (press release)
all 16 news articles »

