Paris Club refund: Governors resolve to offset all outstanding consultants’ fees

Posted on Jun 12, 2017 in News | 0 comments

The Nigerian Governors’ Forum (NGF) has resolved to offset all outstanding fees owed consultants in the payment of the Paris-London Club loan refunds to the states. The consultants to be paid include all those that were engaged by previous administrations in various states. This decision was reached in Abuja at a meeting of the Legal […]

This post was syndicated from Daily Post Nigeria. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

