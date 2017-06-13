Paris Club Refunds: “Bayelsa received only N14.5b, not N24b from first tranche”-Bayelsa Govt – Leadership Newspapers
The Bayelsa State Government has dismissed as “untrue” and “wicked lie” the claims by some opposition groups that the state received N24billion and not N14.5billion from the first tranche of the Paris/London Club refund, saying the State only received …
'Bayelsa received N14.5b, not N24b Paris Club loan refunds'
Paris Refunds: Dickson, Wike, other PDP Govs decry 'bloated' figures by FG
