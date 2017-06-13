Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

Paris Club Refunds: “Bayelsa received only N14.5b, not N24b from first tranche”-Bayelsa Govt – Leadership Newspapers

Posted on Jun 13, 2017 in World | 0 comments


TheNewsGuru

Paris Club Refunds: “Bayelsa received only N14.5b, not N24b from first tranche”-Bayelsa Govt
Leadership Newspapers
The Bayelsa State Government has dismissed as “untrue” and “wicked lie” the claims by some opposition groups that the state received N24billion and not N14.5billion from the first tranche of the Paris/London Club refund, saying the State only received …
'Bayelsa received N14.5b, not N24b Paris Club loan refunds'Guardian (blog)
Paris Refunds: Dickson, Wike, other PDP Govs decry 'bloated' figures by FGTheNewsGuru

all 3 news articles »

This post was syndicated from World - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Have you read Trendiee Today? Click here to read

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

Notify of
avatar
wpDiscuz

Notice: Trying to get property of non-object in /home/nigtoday/public_html/wp-content/plugins/jetpack/modules/gravatar-hovercards.php on line 238
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.