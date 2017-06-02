Partnership Will Strengthen Nigerian Football – Saraki – CHANNELS TELEVISION
|
CHANNELS TELEVISION
|
Partnership Will Strengthen Nigerian Football – Saraki
CHANNELS TELEVISION
AFCON 2017: Egypt Defeat Burkina Faso In Penalty Shootout To Reach Final The Chairman Abubakar Bukola Saraki Football Club, Seni Saraki, says the five-year partnership deal between Puma, the global sports lifestyle brand, and his club has the …
ABS Ilorin FC Announces Biggest Kit Deal in NPFL History
This post was syndicated from Sports - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.
Do you need a world class website for your business or oganization? Do you need help with online marketing? Click here
Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share
Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG
Comments
Be the First to Comment!