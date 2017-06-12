Passengers Stunned As Couple Join Mile High Club On Ryanair [Video]

There’s nothing wrong with joining the mile high club, sure, but doing the deed with the whole plane watching is just a bit indecent.

On a flight from Manchester to Ibiza – go figure – a man and a woman got down and dirty without even considering the lavatory as an option.

According to The Daily Mail, it began when the woman “clambered on top of her companion and they began to romp an hour into the flight to the party island”:

Kieran Williams, 21, from Preston, Lancashire, was astonished to see the couple’s raunchy antics an hour into the flight on the budget airline. ‘I heard them talking about it but I thought they were joking. The guy was shouting, “Anyone got a jelly?” meaning condom. ‘We all laughed but then ten minutes later they actually did it. They seemed so drunk, they brought a lot of attention to themselves. ‘You could see the girl taking off her pants and he pulled his trousers off. She started riding him.

Here’s what Williams was able to capture:

Oh dear. You would think they were on the plane by themselves.

According to Williams, a female passenger sitting next to them had asked to be moved, but nothing was done about the couple’s antics.

Ryanair has said it is looking into the matter, but given that their CEO is Michael O’Leary, dealing with this matter could go either way.

[source:dailymail]

This post was syndicated from 2oceansvibe.com. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

