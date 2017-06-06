Pastor Arrested for Allegedly Raping Girls & Operating a Baby Factory in Abia

Acting on a tip-off, police officers, attached to the Ariaria Division of the Abia State Police Command moved in on one Christopher Tochukwu, a pastor with a Pentecostal church who allegedly operates a baby factory at No. 252 Faulks Road, Aba. Tochukwu, who was also arrested on suspicion of raping young girls, uses the a the […]

The post Pastor Arrested for Allegedly Raping Girls & Operating a Baby Factory in Abia appeared first on BellaNaija.

This post was syndicated from BellaNaija. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

