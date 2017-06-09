Police apprehend Delta monarch, 9 others over kingship tussle

By Emma Amaize

ASABA- POLICE stormed Egbudu Akah Kingdom, Aniocha North Local Government Area, Delta State, Friday, apprehending 10 persons, including a parallel monarch, for allegedly causing mayhem in the monarchy.

Combined teams of police personnel led by the Area Commander, Asaba, also rescued the reigning monarch, Obi of Egbudu Akah, Obi Paul Esemeka, his wife, Mrs Theresa Esemeka and Geore Nmemuku, whose houses were razed by arsonists

Commissioner of Police, Delta State, Mr. Zanna Ibrahim, who confirmed the raid on the community by the police, said police have been deployed in the community to maintain peace.

His words: “Following the kingship tussle and breach of public peace, combined teams of police personnel led by the Area Commander, Asaba, at about 0600 hours stormed Egbudu Aka village and rescued the Obi of Egbudu Aka, Obi Paul Esemeka, 57 years, his wife, Theresa Esemeka and one George Nmemuku, whose houses were burnt.”

“The leader and sponsor of the violence, who is the brother to the Obi was arrested and nine other perpetrators of the mayhem. Normalcy has returned to the community and personnel maintaining ground,” he added.

Crisis erupted in the community after the demise in September, 2016, of the former king, HRM Obi Agbogidi Alfred Okolie, when two of his children, Solomon and Paul, laid claim to the kingship.

A section of the community crowned Prince Solomon, a pastor based in Nsukwa, Delta State, as King Solomon Ogwuagwu 1 of Egbudu Akah in October, 2016, whereas another part of the community on November 9, 2016, crowned Prince Paul (67) as Obi Paul Okolie 1 of Egbudu Akah Kingdom on November 9, 2016, in a ceremony presided over by the eldest man, Diokpa Ikwesi.

Since then, the seven-letter word, anarchy has been let loose on the kingdom with the palace and a church built within being demolished

The post Police apprehend Delta monarch, 9 others over kingship tussle appeared first on Vanguard News.

This post was syndicated from Vanguard News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

