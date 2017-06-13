Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

Pastor buys car for a Muslim convert who won church competition (photos) – NAIJ.COM

Posted on Jun 13, 2017 in World | 0 comments


NAIJ.COM

Pastor buys car for a Muslim convert who won church competition (photos)
NAIJ.COM
A pastor of the Omega Power Ministries, Apostle Dr Chibuzor Gift Chinyere, has dazzled a woman, Miss Ganiyo Sherifat, with a car gift. According to reports, the pastor gave Sherifat, a Muslim convert, a brand new four-wheel MPV Mazda car. Lady Sherifat
Pastor buys car for Muslim girl who converted to ChristianityTheNewsGuru

all 4 news articles »

This post was syndicated from World - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Have you read Trendiee Today? Click here to read

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

Notify of
avatar
wpDiscuz

Notice: Trying to get property of non-object in /home/nigtoday/public_html/wp-content/plugins/jetpack/modules/gravatar-hovercards.php on line 238
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.