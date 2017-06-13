Pages Navigation Menu

Pastor hires bouncers to prevent wife’s burial in Kwara State (Photo)

It was a bizarre drama over the weekend when an Abuja- based cleric, Jacob Oyedepo, invited ‘bouncers’ to disperse relatives and friends who had gathered to bury his wife on a property the deceased was said to have developed before death came calling. According to some sources,  Oyedepo works with the Redeemed Christian Church of […]

