Patrice Evra Defends Jose Mourinho’s Style Of Football

Former Manchester United defender has insisted that the criticism aimed at Jose Mourinho due to his perceived negative style of play is unjustified.

Jose Mourinho saw his favoured playing system questioned in a season that ended with the Red Devils finishing sixth in the Premier League, 24 points adrift of champions Chelsea.

Mourinho guided his side into the Champions League via success in the Europa League, however, as well as lifting the EFL Cup, and Evra – a member United’s exciting 2008 European winners – has moved to defend the former Real Madrid and Chelsea boss.

“This year they qualified for the Champions League and some people said they did not play good football, but we are not in the circus,” he told MUTV. “They have been criticised a lot. A lot of people are jealous about Man United so they just keep criticising, even when they win.

“If you want to enjoy football then, yes 2008 was great and different, but people have to forget that and concentrate on this current Manchester United team. That would be my message to the United fans.

“We need to be behind Man United always when they win or lose. If you love Man United you should never criticise them, you need to support them. When a player has a bad game, the fans never boo him.”

The post Patrice Evra Defends Jose Mourinho’s Style Of Football appeared first on 360Nobs.com.

This post was syndicated from 360Nobs.com. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Email

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

