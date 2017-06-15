Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

Patrick Doyle: ’30 billion’ catchphrase harmful… Davido doesn’t know what he has done – TheCable

Posted on Jun 15, 2017 in Entertainment | 0 comments


TheCable

Patrick Doyle: '30 billion' catchphrase harmful… Davido doesn't know what he has done
TheCable
Patrick Doyle, veteran actor/broadcaster, has lamented the harm being done to the minds of the youth by the '30 billion for your account' catchphrase made popular by Davido's hit song 'IF'. Doyle said entertainers ought to be aware of the impact of pop
Davido's “30 Billion For The Account” Phrase Doing More Harm than Good – Nollywood Actor (Video)Peace FM Online

all 2 news articles »

This post was syndicated from Entertainment - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Have you read Trendiee Today? Click here to read

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

Notify of
avatar
wpDiscuz

Notice: Trying to get property of non-object in /home/nigtoday/public_html/wp-content/plugins/jetpack/modules/gravatar-hovercards.php on line 238
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.