Paul Okoye Replies Davido; “who Has The 30 Billion In The Account Now?”

Davido asked;“How do you live here but drive this poo. How do you live here but drive all this?” Paul responded by saying, “It is well @davidoofficial because I have light and Water 24Hours and it’s central in Victoria Island,” he added saying “I’m a landlord. Paid in full. In few weeks I will surprise …

The post Paul Okoye Replies Davido; “who Has The 30 Billion In The Account Now?” appeared first on INFORMATION NIGERIA.

This post was syndicated from INFORMATION NIGERIA. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Email

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

