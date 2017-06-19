Court Remands Niger PDP Chairman, Tanko Beji In Prison – CHANNELS TELEVISION
CHANNELS TELEVISION
Court Remands Niger PDP Chairman, Tanko Beji In Prison
CHANNELS TELEVISION
Court Remands Niger PDP Chairman, Tanko Beji In Prison A Minna High Court on Monday remanded the Chairman of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in Niger State, Tanko Beji in prison custody. The presiding judge, Justice Aliyu Maiyaki held that Beji, …
PDP Chairman sent to prison for allegedly conniving with Babangida Aliyu to defraud Niger State
Niger PDP chairman remanded in prison
