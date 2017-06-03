Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

PDP Crisis: Ali Modu Sheriff our party’s biggest, regrettable mistake – Loe Ogor

Posted on Jun 3, 2017 in Politics | 0 comments

The Minority Leader of the House of Representatives, Leo Ogor has said the initial decision to appoint Ali Modu Sheriff as the National Chairman of the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, was a “regrettable and major mistake.” Ogor lamented that the former Borno State Governor has done more damage than good to the party. Responding to […]

PDP Crisis: Ali Modu Sheriff our party’s biggest, regrettable mistake – Loe Ogor

Do you need a world class website for your business or oganization? Do you need help with online marketing? Click here

This post was syndicated from Daily Post Nigeria. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

Notify of
avatar
wpDiscuz

Notice: Trying to get property of non-object in /home/nigtoday/public_html/wp-content/plugins/jetpack/modules/gravatar-hovercards.php on line 238
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.