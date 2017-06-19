PDP crisis: Sheriff speaks ahead of Supreme Court ruling

National Chairman of the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, Ali Modu Sheriff, ​has spoken ahead of the anticipated Supreme Court ​ruling on the leadership tussle in the ‎party. ‎ ​He also said the recent position ​by the governors ​that they will unite irrespective of what the apex court decides ​was a welcome development and a good […]

PDP crisis: Sheriff speaks ahead of Supreme Court ruling

This post was syndicated from Daily Post Nigeria. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Email

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

