PDP crisis: Supreme Court Judgement will be ‘No Victor, No Vanquished’ – Fayose

The Governor of Ekiti state, Ayo Fayose, has said that irrespective of the outcome of the forthcoming Supreme Court ruling on the leadership crisis rocking the Peoples’ Democratic Party (PDP), members of the Party will remain united. Fayose added that all stakeholders of the Party have resolved that the anticipated judgement of the Apex Court […]

PDP crisis: Supreme Court Judgement will be ‘No Victor, No Vanquished’ – Fayose

This post was syndicated from Daily Post Nigeria. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Email

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

