PDP disowns Dokpesi’s APDA

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has distanced itself from the newly formed Advanced Peoples Democratic Alliance (APDA). The former ruling party said APDA did not emante from its stable. APDA, a new party, was unveiled in Abuja on Monday. Raymond Dokpesi, a member of the PDP, was at the event. In a statement issued hours […]

PDP disowns Dokpesi’s APDA

This post was syndicated from Daily Post Nigeria. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Email

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

