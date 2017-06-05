Pages Navigation Menu

PDP disowns new mega party, APDA

Posted on Jun 5, 2017 in Politics | 0 comments

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has denied having any association with newly unveiled Advance Peoples Democratic Alliance (APDA). The National Caretaker Committee of the party made the clarification in a statement by its National Publicity Secretary, Mr Dayo Adeyeye, on Monday in Abuja. The party said that the clarification was necessary following numerous calls it had received its members, concerned citizens and well wishers soon after the new association was unveiled in Abuja on Monday.

This post was syndicated from The NEWS. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

