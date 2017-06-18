Pages Navigation Menu

PDP vows to restore sacked 4,776 district, village heads in Kaduna

Posted on Jun 18, 2017 in News | 0 comments

The Peoples’ Democratic Party, PDP, Kaduna State chapter, has assured over 4,700 traditional councils recently sacked in the state that they will get back their thrones in 2019. The party condemned the development, stressing that the Districts and Chiefdoms were a creation of the party based on popular requests from the different communities that were […]

This post was syndicated from Daily Post Nigeria. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

