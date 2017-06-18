PDP vows to restore sacked 4,776 district, village heads in Kaduna

The Peoples’ Democratic Party, PDP, Kaduna State chapter, has assured over 4,700 traditional councils recently sacked in the state that they will get back their thrones in 2019. The party condemned the development, stressing that the Districts and Chiefdoms were a creation of the party based on popular requests from the different communities that were […]

