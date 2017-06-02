Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

PDP will remain strong after Supreme Court’s judgement – Amb Dare Bejide

Posted on Jun 2, 2017 in News | 0 comments

Contrary to the position of those he described as ‘prophets of doom’ that the Peoples Democratic Party(PDP) will go into extinction if Senator Ali Modu Sheriff wins at the supreme court, former Ambassador to Canada and governorship aspirant in Ekiti State, Amb Dare Bejide has said such situation would fortify the party the more. Bejide […]

PDP will remain strong after Supreme Court’s judgement – Amb Dare Bejide

Do you need a world class website for your business or oganization? Do you need help with online marketing? Click here

This post was syndicated from Daily Post Nigeria. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

Notify of
avatar
wpDiscuz

Notice: Trying to get property of non-object in /home/nigtoday/public_html/wp-content/plugins/jetpack/modules/gravatar-hovercards.php on line 238
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.