Peak fetes 5,000 children on World Milk Day

The grounds of Lagos State Television, LTV, was agog on World Milk Day, when over 5,000 school children gathered for the annual celebration of the event with Peak Milk team.

A cooking competition was also held to foster creativity and versatility using Peak Milk with over 150 entries.

Ten schools were selected by the judges, as Whitefield High School clinched the top spot and was awarded N500,000.

Susan Memorial School and Birell Avenue School came second and third, and were also awarded N300,000 and N150,000, respectively.

Speaking at the event, Ben Langat, Managing Director, Fries-landCampina WAMCO, and Tarang Gupta, Marketing Director, Peak, said FrieslandCampina Wamco has provided a platform to encourage children’s versatility through the campaign, tagged PeCaDoMO, which encourages them to do more with Peak and furthermore boost the nutritional benefit in every meal.

Mrs. Adenihun Adebukunola, from Jibowu Junior High School and President, Lagos State Home Economics Teachers Association, Lagos State chapter, said the event was motivating.

