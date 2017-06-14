Peak takes over renovation of National Stadium Power Gym – Vanguard
|
Peak takes over renovation of National Stadium Power Gym
FrieslandCampina WAMCO Nigeria Plc has set a milestone that will see the Nigerian Paralympians well equipped to unleash their potentials at international sports submit by undertaking to refurbish the dilapidated Power Gymnasium at the National Stadium …
