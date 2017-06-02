PenCom: Reject Osinbajo’s appointee, Igbo group tells Senate

By Onosure Dania

ABUJA—A pro-South East civil society organisation, the South East Advocacy Group (SEAG), has urged the Senate not to confirm the appointment of Mr. Funsho Doherty as the Director-General of the National Pension Commission (PENCOM).

It described the appointment as fraught with breaches of the provisions of the Pension Reform Act (PRA) 2014 and calculated apartheid against the South-East geopolitical zone.

In a statement in Abuja on Wednesday, SEAG said the contraventions of Section 20 and Section 21 (a)-(j) of the Act in the removal of the former Director-General (DG) of PENCOM, Mrs. Chinelo Anohu-Amazu, and flagrant breach of Section 21 (2) of the Act for a second consecutive time in the appointment of her successor was an affront on rule of law.

