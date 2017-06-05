Controversial pastor confesses at TB Joshua’s church after asking members to eat snake – NAIJ.COM
Controversial pastor confesses at TB Joshua's church after asking members to eat snake
The general overseer of the End Times Disciples Ministries in South Africa, had visited the Synagogue Church Of All Nations (SCOAN) for a prayer session recently. Prophet Penuel Mnguni, who is popularly called the 'snake pastor' after news went viral …
Penuel Mnguni SA pastor's decision to repent is a step in the right direction for 'end time' preachers
'Snake Pastor' seeks salvation from TB Joshua
South African Pastor Who Fed Live Snakes to Members Pleads for Deliverance for Misreading the Bible
