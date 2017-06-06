Pepe to leave Real Madrid on a free transfer this summer after 10 years playing at the Bernabéu – Irish Independent
Pepe to leave Real Madrid on a free transfer this summer after 10 years playing at the Bernabéu
Veteran defender Pepe has said he will leave Real Madrid on a free transfer this summer after 10 years at the club. The 34-year-old Portuguese has made 334 appearances while helping Real to three La Liga titles and three Champions League crowns, but it …
Zidane ready to let seven Real Madrid players leave
Pepe bids farewell to Real Madrid fans
Pepe announces departure from Real Madrid after 10-year stay
