Pepe Confirms He’s To Leave Real Madrid This Summer

Real Madrid defender Pepe has confirmed that he will leave the club after ten years this summer and has hinted about Premier League interest.

He told Spanish radio station Cope: “I don’t want to blame anyone. What Zidane has done with Real Madrid is spectacular, but there are things I don’t understand. I didn’t say goodbye to Zidane because Zidane and Real Madrid knew I was going before I did.

“It is clear that I will not continue at Real Madrid,’ he confirmed, with his contract set to expire this summer. One stage is over and, from now on, another one will start.

“There are more offers, also from England.”

Pepe has made 334 appearances since joining the club from Porto for £25.5million in 2007 but has fallen behind Raphael Varane and Nacho in the pecking order to partner club captain Sergio Ramos at the back.

CAREER FACTFILE

Maritimo (2002-04): 66 games, 3 goals Porto (2004-07): 88 games, 8 goals Real Madrid (2007-17): 334 games, 15 goals Portugal (2007-): 82 games, 4 goals MAJOR HONOURS: Primeira Liga x2, La Liga x 3, Copa del Rey x2, Champions League x3, Club World Cup x2, Euro 2016

