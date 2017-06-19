Pepe Tells Cristiano Ronaldo To Join Him At PSG

Pepe wants Cristiano Ronaldo to join him at Paris Saint-Germain, reports Onda Cero.

Ronaldo has informed Real Madrid he wants to leave the club this summer and a number of sides are reportedly willing to offer him a way out of the Bernabeu.

The forward’s current club and international team-mate, Pepe, is expected to join PSG on a free transfer when his Real Madrid contract expires at the end of the month.

And Onda Cero reports that the defender has told him to move the French capital with him. saying: ‘Let’s go to PSG together’.

Ronaldo is understood to be very close to Pepe, confiding in him during their time together at Real and with the national team.

