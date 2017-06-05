Pages Navigation Menu

Pepenazi launches His Website as He releases New Video “Ase” featuring Tiwa Savage & Masterkraft | Watch

Ecleftic Entertainment frontrunner, Pepenazi finally releases the much anticipated video to his latest hit single, “Ase” featuring Tiwa Savage and Masterkraft. The news of the release of the video comes with the official unveiling of his website, as he premiers the beautiful video shot by ace director, Frizzle N Bizzle, on the website. The video, […]

The post Pepenazi launches His Website as He releases New Video "Ase" featuring Tiwa Savage & Masterkraft | Watch appeared first on BellaNaija.

