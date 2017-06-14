Performance: Northern leaders hit back at Oyegun’s critics

Prominent politicians from the north on Monday hit back at critics of the National Chairman of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Chief John Odigie-Oyegun, accusing them of plotting to divide the party in every way imaginable.

The leaders also praised Oyegun for building up the party’s organisational and competitive capacity.

In a statement in Kano by the chairman of APC United Front, Alhaji Ibrahim Musa, the leaders condemned attempts by some desperate politicians to tarnish the image and malign the national chairman.

They described Oyegun as a highly intelligent and capable leader.

“Chief Odigie-Oyegun is articulate and very well-organised”

They commended the national chairman for waging an all out political battle, denying Dr. Goodluck Jonathan a second term, locking out the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) and politicians that are out of -touch with the realities in the country.

“Chief Odigie-Oyegun is moving in the right direction. He is passionate about improving APC’s formidable election machine” they said.

The leaders while offering a candid assessment of Oyegun’s performance, praised the national chairman for bringing about a new era in Nigerian politics, overcoming huge obstacles, placing the power of the party in the hands of the members and improving the party’s fortune in Kogi, Ondo and Edo.

They also commended him for attracting new members into the party, regardless of their political stance.

The leaders charged Oyegun to work round the clock and ensure that the party wins in Anambra, Osun and Ekiti.

“We thank Nigerians, home and abroad, for their love, support and implicit confidence in the APC government. There are so many challenges facing Nigeria. APC is fixing them. The future is bright” they added.

