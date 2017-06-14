Petralon Energy appoints new board members

By Prince Okafor

THE management of Petralon Energy Limited, PETRALON, has appointed Mr. Constantine Labi Ogunbiyi as Strategic Adviser, and Edith Unuigbe as Non-Executive Director to its Board of Directors. Petralon Energy is an Exploration and Production company based in Nigeria and with regional expansion plans into other African countries.

Its founders, directors and management have a proven track record in the indigenous Nigerian upstream oil and gas sector as well as with major international financial and oil and gas companies working in the sector. However, with a vast experience from the Nigeria Liquefied Natural Gas, NLNG, after 20 years of service as General Counsel and Secretary, Edith Unuigbe, is expected to replicate and further better operations for the company.

Unuigbe holds a Bachelor’s degree in Law from Obafemi Awolowo University, Ile-Ife and a Master of Law degree from Harvard Law School, in Cambridge, Massachusetts, USA. Ogunbiyi, founded First Hydrocarbon Nigeria Limited (FHN), where he served as Chief Executive Officer between 2009 and 2014. According to the company, “In the years before joining FHN, Labi Ogunbiyi functioned as Deputy Head of a leading American law firm Cadwalader, Wickersham & Taft LLP’s Africa Practice.

Speaking on the appointment, Founder & Chief Executive Officer, CEO, Petralon Energy, Ahonsi Unuigbe, said, “We are excited to be able to benefit from such strong and well-rounded experience, garnered from their many years within Nigeria’s energy sector.”

The post Petralon Energy appoints new board members appeared first on Vanguard News.

This post was syndicated from Vanguard News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Email

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

