Petroleum marketers, Ekiti leaders meeting end in a deadlock

The Ekiti State Council of Elders and the Independent Petroleum Marketers Association of Nigeria (IPMAN) called to resolve the fuel scarcity in the state ended in a deadlock. The residents of Ekiti has been experiencing no supply of petroleum products in the last three weeks because of the face-off between the marketers and Governor Ayodele …

The post Petroleum marketers, Ekiti leaders meeting end in a deadlock appeared first on INFORMATION NIGERIA.

This post was syndicated from INFORMATION NIGERIA. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Email

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

