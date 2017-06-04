Petroleum marketers suspend strike‎ in Ekiti

The on-going feud between the Governor of Ekiti State, and Petroleum Marketers Association in the state was on Sunday put to rest, as the Governor of Osun State, Ogbeni Rauf Aregbesola brokered peace between the parties. DAILY POST had earlier reported that Fayose, together with some Ekiti traditional rulers had met Governor Aregbesola in Osogbo. […]

