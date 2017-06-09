Petroleum Training Institute: Protesting Students Shut Down Campus.

A protest took place in the campus (Petroleum Training Institute Effurun) on Thursday as students protested over ill treatment by administration. The protesting students took over the campus very early in the morning say 6am. They locked all access into the school, sacked the private security guards manning the gates and prevented workers and other visitors …

The post Petroleum Training Institute: Protesting Students Shut Down Campus. appeared first on Students Nigeria.

This post was syndicated from Students Nigeria. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Email

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

