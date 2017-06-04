Man in casino attack was heavy gambler – Inquirer.net
Man in casino attack was heavy gambler
In a capital embarrassment for the Islamic State (IS) terror group, the Philippine National Police on Sunday said the gunman who attacked and burned a casino in Pasay City on Friday that left 37 people dead, was a father of three who was motivated by …
Casino gunman identified
Philippine police: Casino attacker was indebted gambler
Manila casino gunman was in debt and had gambling problem, police say
