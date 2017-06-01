11 Philippines soldiers killed in botched anti-ISIS airstrike – CNN
CNN
11 Philippines soldiers killed in botched anti-ISIS airstrike
(CNN) Eleven soldiers were killed and seven others injured in what the Philippines government has described as a "friendly fire incident" in Marawi, on the southern island of Mindanao. Government forces are battling ISIS-linked militants for control of …
