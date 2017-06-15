Pages Navigation Menu

Photo: A Pass shows off his queen

Dancehall singer A Pass appears to have been bitten by the love bug.

The “Gamululu” singer, who has in the past admitted having a crush on media personality Flavia Tumusiime, has finally found one to call his own.

This comes after he shared a lovely photo with a mystery woman on social media whom he labelled his queen, and added a love emoji. In the photo, the couple appears love-stricken as they enjoy a warm embrace.

He captioned it, “Relax your mind for a bit. Stop thinking so much!! It’s wearing you OUT #MyQueen❤️”

Check it out below.

A Pass shows off his lover

