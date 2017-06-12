Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

Photo: Amber Rose reveals her unshaven private parts as she poses nude on social media

Posted on Jun 12, 2017 in Photos, Uganda | 0 comments

Amber Rose shared an extremely NSFW photo of herself on social media on Friday, June 9, to promote her third annual SlutWalk.

In the picture, the model, 33, lounges on a staircase, wearing only a black fur coat and a black bikini top. She is completely naked from the waist down, putting her lady parts and pubic hair on full display for the camera. On Twitter, she captioned the picture, “#amberroseslutwalk.”

Have you read Trendiee Today? Click here to read

Amber Rose poses nude

Rose also shared the NSFW snap on Instagram, though the photo-sharing service quickly removed it as it violated the no-nudity policy. The talk-show host was unbothered by Instagram’s decision to take down the picture, though. “When IG deletes ur fire ass feminist post but you really don’t give a f–k because everyone picked it up already,” she captioned a video of herself rolling her eyes, adding the hashtag #bringbackthebush.

The third annual SlutWalk is scheduled for October 1 at Los Angeles’ Pershing Square. In a statement posted on the event’s official website, organizers said the SlutWalk helps raise awareness about gender inequality.

Source: Usmagazine.com

The post Photo: Amber Rose reveals her unshaven private parts as she poses nude on social media appeared first on Bigeye.ug.

This post was syndicated from Bigeye.ug. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

Notify of
avatar
wpDiscuz

Notice: Trying to get property of non-object in /home/nigtoday/public_html/wp-content/plugins/jetpack/modules/gravatar-hovercards.php on line 238
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.