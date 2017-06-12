Photo: Amber Rose reveals her unshaven private parts as she poses nude on social media

Amber Rose shared an extremely NSFW photo of herself on social media on Friday, June 9, to promote her third annual SlutWalk.

In the picture, the model, 33, lounges on a staircase, wearing only a black fur coat and a black bikini top. She is completely naked from the waist down, putting her lady parts and pubic hair on full display for the camera. On Twitter, she captioned the picture, “#amberroseslutwalk.”

Rose also shared the NSFW snap on Instagram, though the photo-sharing service quickly removed it as it violated the no-nudity policy. The talk-show host was unbothered by Instagram’s decision to take down the picture, though. “When IG deletes ur fire ass feminist post but you really don’t give a f–k because everyone picked it up already,” she captioned a video of herself rolling her eyes, adding the hashtag #bringbackthebush.

The third annual SlutWalk is scheduled for October 1 at Los Angeles’ Pershing Square. In a statement posted on the event’s official website, organizers said the SlutWalk helps raise awareness about gender inequality.

Source: Usmagazine.com

The post Photo: Amber Rose reveals her unshaven private parts as she poses nude on social media appeared first on Bigeye.ug.

This post was syndicated from Bigeye.ug. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

