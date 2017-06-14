Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

Photo: Another Nigerian Man Declared Wanted In UK

Posted on Jun 14, 2017 in Crime | 0 comments

Another Nigerian national has been declared wanted in the United kingdon by the police for unknown crimes. The Nigerian national identified as Gbenga Ajibade was declared wantd by the Metropolitan Police via its social media account on Tuesday. The Police revealed on its Service Contact Centre Twitter handle that the Nigerian man has links to…

The post Photo: Another Nigerian Man Declared Wanted In UK appeared first on The Herald Nigeria.

Have you read Trendiee Today? Click here to read

This post was syndicated from The Herald Nigeria. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

Notify of
avatar
wpDiscuz

Notice: Trying to get property of non-object in /home/nigtoday/public_html/wp-content/plugins/jetpack/modules/gravatar-hovercards.php on line 238
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.