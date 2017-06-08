Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

Photo: D’banj shows off his baby’s face

Posted on Jun 8, 2017 in Photos, Uganda | 0 comments

Koko master D’banj has finally shared a photo of his newly born baby boy, Daniel, showing off his face.

The adorable photo that sees Daniel in his mother’s hands was shared via his Instagram page on Tuesday.

Do you need a world class website for your business or oganization? Do you need help with online marketing? Click here

“Mum,” the photo was simply captioned with love struck emojis.

D'banj shows off his baby's face

D’banj and his son Daniel are already creating their own Instagram love story and we’re loving it.

He launched an Instagram account for Daniel The Third on the day he announced the boy’s arrival.

Source: Pulse.ng

The post Photo: D’banj shows off his baby’s face appeared first on Bigeye.ug.

This post was syndicated from Bigeye.ug. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

Notify of
avatar
wpDiscuz

Notice: Trying to get property of non-object in /home/nigtoday/public_html/wp-content/plugins/jetpack/modules/gravatar-hovercards.php on line 238
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.