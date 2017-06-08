Photo: D’banj shows off his baby’s face

Koko master D’banj has finally shared a photo of his newly born baby boy, Daniel, showing off his face.

The adorable photo that sees Daniel in his mother’s hands was shared via his Instagram page on Tuesday.

“Mum,” the photo was simply captioned with love struck emojis.

D’banj and his son Daniel are already creating their own Instagram love story and we’re loving it.

He launched an Instagram account for Daniel The Third on the day he announced the boy’s arrival.

Source: Pulse.ng

The post Photo: D’banj shows off his baby’s face appeared first on Bigeye.ug.

This post was syndicated from Bigeye.ug. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

