Photo: Diamond Platnumz shows off the real woman of his life

A mother will always hold a special place in their child’s heart, they say. This could not be any more true with Tanzanian singer Diamond Platnumz.

The “Marry You” hitmaker took to social media to reveal that she is the “real woman of my life”.

The remark raised questions from his fans with many querying whether all was well between him and his fiancee and mother of his two kids, Zari Hassan.

However, the singer has yet to respond to his fans’ queries.

Me and the Real woman of my Life… @kendrah_michael A post shared by Chibu Dangote (@diamondplatnumz) on Jun 5, 2017 at 2:47am PDT

Staff Writer

The post Photo: Diamond Platnumz shows off the real woman of his life appeared first on Bigeye.ug.

This post was syndicated from Bigeye.ug. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Email

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

