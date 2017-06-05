Photo: Latinum shoots Man Away video in Kenya – Photos

By Genius Musa

After jetting into Kenya last week, fast rising Ugandan ragga/dancehall singer Latinum has been keeping a busy schedule.

In between having a good time in Nairobi night clubs, Latinum also used this opportunity to shoot the video for his highly anticipated song Man Away with Kenya’s leading video director JBlessing.

We landed on the photos during the video shoot and definitely the video will be world class and we just can’t wait to watch it when it’s finally out. Here are the photos.

The post Photo: Latinum shoots Man Away video in Kenya – Photos appeared first on Bigeye.ug.

This post was syndicated from Bigeye.ug. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Email

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

