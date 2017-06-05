Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

Photo: Latinum shoots Man Away video in Kenya – Photos

Posted on Jun 5, 2017 in Photos, Uganda | 0 comments

 

By Genius Musa

Do you need a world class website for your business or oganization? Do you need help with online marketing? Click here

After jetting into Kenya last week, fast rising Ugandan ragga/dancehall singer Latinum has been keeping a busy schedule.

In between having a good time in Nairobi night clubs, Latinum also used this opportunity to shoot the video for his highly anticipated song Man Away with Kenya’s leading video director JBlessing.

We landed on the photos during the video shoot and definitely the video will be world class and we just can’t wait to watch it when it’s finally out. Here are the photos.

 

 

 

 

The post Photo: Latinum shoots Man Away video in Kenya – Photos appeared first on Bigeye.ug.

This post was syndicated from Bigeye.ug. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

Notify of
avatar
wpDiscuz

Notice: Trying to get property of non-object in /home/nigtoday/public_html/wp-content/plugins/jetpack/modules/gravatar-hovercards.php on line 238
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.