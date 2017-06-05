Photo: Latinum shoots Man Away video in Kenya – Photos
By Genius Musa
After jetting into Kenya last week, fast rising Ugandan ragga/dancehall singer Latinum has been keeping a busy schedule.
In between having a good time in Nairobi night clubs, Latinum also used this opportunity to shoot the video for his highly anticipated song Man Away with Kenya’s leading video director JBlessing.
We landed on the photos during the video shoot and definitely the video will be world class and we just can’t wait to watch it when it’s finally out. Here are the photos.
