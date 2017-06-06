Photo: Nigerian man arrested in Cambodia for raping Indonesian woman

An Indonesian woman has told police how she was raped by a Nigerian man who befriended her in Siem Reap province, a resort town in Cambodia. Provincial police chief of staff Chea Samoeun said the girl was on a bus trip from Vietnam to Cambodia. The man, identified by local media as Esin Nyong John, 38 year […]

The post Photo: Nigerian man arrested in Cambodia for raping Indonesian woman appeared first on Nigerian: Breaking News In Nigeria | Laila's Blog.

This post was syndicated from Nigerian: Breaking News In Nigeria | Laila's Blog. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Email

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

