Photo: Nutty Neithan’s lover, Empress shows off bare baby bump

Dancehall singer Nutty Neithan will soon be a father again.

We have learnt the “Bakuwe Kyonywa” hitmaker is expecting his second child with his lover and fellow singer Empress.

Empress has expressed excitement about her unborn baby as she bared her baby bump online. She said, “A mother’s joy begins when new life begins stirring inside, when a tiny heart beat is heard for the very first time, and a playful kick reminds her that she’s never alone. Excited mommy. Second time is a charm.”

Sources say that Empress is in her third trimester and will be welcoming her new bundle of joy soon.

The couple is already blessed with a baby boy. They welcomed their son in late 2015.

Staff Writer

The post Photo: Nutty Neithan’s lover, Empress shows off bare baby bump appeared first on Bigeye.ug.

This post was syndicated from Bigeye.ug. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Email

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

