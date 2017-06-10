Photo: Tinubu and grandchild

Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu named his first grandchild in London today.

The cute baby girl was born by Seyi Tinubu’s beautiful wife, Layal Holmes, who is half Nigerian and half Lebanese.

The naming ceremony took place at Tinubu’s London home today.

The baby shall be known as Amira Titilayo Noella Rose Simisola Ashabi Tinubu.

Seyi, the father is a lawyer. He got married last year at an austere ceremony at Oba Akiolu’s palace in Lagos.

