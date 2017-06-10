Pages Navigation Menu

Photo: Tinubu and grandchild

Posted on Jun 10, 2017 in Photos | 0 comments

Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu named his first grandchild in London today.

The cute baby girl was born by Seyi Tinubu’s beautiful wife, Layal Holmes, who is half Nigerian and half Lebanese.

Grandpa Tinubu with the grandchild in London today. With him is Senator Afikuyomi

The naming ceremony took place at Tinubu’s London home today.

The baby shall be known as Amira Titilayo Noella Rose Simisola Ashabi Tinubu.

Seyi, the father is a lawyer. He got married last year at an austere ceremony at Oba Akiolu’s palace in Lagos.

The post Photo: Tinubu and grandchild appeared first on Vanguard News.

This post was syndicated from Vanguard News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

